Col. Douglas Macgregor on Our Border Crisis
Published 20 hours ago

Col. Douglas Macgregor, Chief Executive Officer of Our Country Our Choice has issued a statement addressing one of the most significant crises America has ever faced. With an alarming influx of 14,000 immigrants daily, the nation is grappling with the arrival of over 5 million immigrants annually.

Our CEO also sheds light on key insights from recent interviews featured in Episode 30 of the Tucker Carlson show.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=undGEc4-feg

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

