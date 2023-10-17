Col. Douglas Macgregor on Our Border Crisis

Col. Douglas Macgregor, Chief Executive Officer of Our Country Our Choice has issued a statement addressing one of the most significant crises America has ever faced. With an alarming influx of 14,000 immigrants daily, the nation is grappling with the arrival of over 5 million immigrants annually.
Our CEO also sheds light on key insights from recent interviews featured in Episode 30 of the Tucker Carlson show.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=undGEc4-feg
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.