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Patriotic Music Video - Steve Dore "Good Night America" (With Lyrics)
The Blunt Truth
The Blunt Truth
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536 views • January 24, 2021
Steve Dore "Good Night America"

May God Bless you and peace be with you all my brothers and sisters. Prepare for your biggest test. 🇺🇲🙏

https://youtu.be/ds09rrtz43g

https://youtube.com/user/RonPaulSongs

https://youtube.com/user/SteveDoreSongs

Published on Aug 19, 2010
America is tired and hurting after some long days a
Published on Aug 19, 2010
America is tired and hurting after some long days and this song is a lullaby for her.
This Songvid is an update with corrected copy the same vid posted to youtube.com/ronpaulsongs a few days ago.

Section 107 of the Copyright Act defines fair use as follows:

[T]he fair use of a copyrighted work, including such use by reproduction in copies or phonorecords or by any other means specified by that section, for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching (including multiple copies for classroom use), scholarship, or research, is not an infringement of copyright. In determining whether the use made of a work in any particular case is a fair use the factors to be considered shall include --

the purpose and character of the use, including whether such use is of a commercial nature or is for nonprofit educational purposes;
the nature of the copyrighted work;
the amount and substantiality of the portion used in relation to the copyrighted work as a whole;
and the effect of the use upon the potential market for or value of the copyrighted work.
Keywords
free speechcensorshipamericaconstitutiondeep statebill of rightsbig techpatriotmusic videorepublicmarxistsamerica firstcommiesccpweve got a country to savesteve doregood night americanever say die
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