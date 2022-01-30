DR. TENPENNY & C CLARK - THE VACCINATION AGENDA IS DARKER THAN ANYONE COULD IMAGINE

ChembusterEVEN ATTACKS BY MEANS OF NEGATIVE REVIEWS CANNOT STOP THE TRUTH TO BE EXPOSED================================================================================ENGLISHDr Sherri Tenpenny is Widely regarded as the most knowledgeable and outspoken physician on the adverse impact that vaccines can have on health, Dr. Tenpenny has been a guest on hundreds of radio and national television programs (including the Dr. Oz Show, DayStar TV and the Today Show Australia). Clay Clark is a successful entrepreneur and is waking people up around the country. The conversation begins with Dr. Tenpenny discussing the tests and how they don’t work. The pandemic was created by fake tests and fear from the fake news. The vaccines are being used to transform the human population into something completely different. The entire agenda is darker than anyone could imaginePrepare Today$50 OFF 4-WEEK KITMy Patriot SupplyToday’s Guests: Dr. Tenpenny & Clay ClarkWebsite: Dr. TenpennyTime To Free AmericaAll source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.Most of artwork that are included with these videos have been created by X22 Report and they are used as a representation of the subject matter. The representative artwork included with these videos shall not be construed as the actual events that are taking place.Intro Video Music: YouTube Free Music: Cataclysmic Molten Core by Jingle PunksIntro Music: YouTube Free Music: Warrior Strife by Jingle PunksFair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.The X22 Report is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.------------------------------------------------Tägliche politische und Geoengineering-NachrichtenMeine Kanäle:My personal greetings from Germany go to all patriots in the world: