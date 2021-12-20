NEW SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM EXPLODES ACROSS INTERNET - WARNING FROM A TRUTHER

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- WIL responds to Threats against him and his wife.
- Vaccine Magnetism
- 35 years ago, a song came out warning you about what was going to happen.
Email: [email protected]
MUSIC:
Do you Believe in Jab after Jab - Real Ease Records
Cathy, don't Go to the Supermarket - You Tube
Hold On to Memories - Disturbed
Mirrored - wil paranormal