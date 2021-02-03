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The Biden Regime Considering Creating A "Reality Czar" To Censor Dissidents Off The Internet
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70 views • February 03, 2021
Apologist Justin Derby responds to a recent New York Times article discussing how the Biden administration is considering creating a "Reality Czar" in order to have the government team up with big tech and the legacy media to censor dissidents off the internet in the name of solving the "reality crisis".

How the Biden Administration Can Help Solve Our Reality Crisis:
https://archive.vn/WuDeW

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