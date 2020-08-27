© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Covenant Presbyterian ● Meadowview Presbyterian ● and a thousand voicemails
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • August 27, 2020
If you want an example of something hard to do, embarrassing, but striving for love, and have 38 minutes, this might be useful for you.
Lots of details at: http://Kozlowski.org/2020-08-26+1
The family site: http://Family.Kozlowski.org
It has not been my habit to ask others to share links, but I am asking that you share the link to this video, either direct on this site or links to any of the external video platforms. It is my hope someone will be blessed by this.
Lots of details at: http://Kozlowski.org/2020-08-26+1
The family site: http://Family.Kozlowski.org
It has not been my habit to ask others to share links, but I am asking that you share the link to this video, either direct on this site or links to any of the external video platforms. It is my hope someone will be blessed by this.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.