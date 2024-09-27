[Sep 27, 2024] Dave McKeegan's Impossibly Small Earth. [Postgalactic]

Dave McKeegan has a new video that he seems to have plucked from the deep reserves. He felt like he needed to go back and justify an old photograph that he utilized a few years back to convince himself an others that he lives on a spinning globe.

In Dave's latest video he spends a lot of time talking about why a picture of Concord from 1985 includes evidence of a curving horizon. But as usual, his analysis is shabby and highly flawed.

Dave forgot to do some basic geometric checks to verify that the curvature that he sees is a credible match for the given globe Earth radius value.

It's interesting to me how satisfied hardcore globe proponents are with basically any appearance of curvature they can grapple on to. They'll even take an inverted curve if it comes from an official trusted space authority organization.

Here's China walking in space:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-EOMuzVpgWs

The Chinese space station Tiangong is said to be in a orbit to the International Space Station (ISS). Specifically:

Tiangong orbits Earth at an altitude between 340 and 450 kilometers (211 to 280 miles), so we're told.

However, as seen in that short clip, they sometimes portray the Earth as Flat and other times curved. Globe believers don't seem to mind at all.





Get the app! Learn the TRUTH! More info found at https://www.FlatEarthDave.com App Referral code: FErkvst

Share the app with everyone: https://www.flatearthdave.com/gift

To book Flat Earth Dave on your show: https://flatearthdave.com/book-flat-earth-dave/

Detoxify your life! Remove Nano Toxins! Buy "MasterPeace" Holistic Detoxification. Link here: https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/?ref=24315





Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back.

https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-R





We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It's easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever-expanding universe.





With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.





The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.





The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible? We have an answer that you haven't thought of yet.





Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens. Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!





Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp

Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp

Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA





Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:

https://www.patreon.com/DITRH





For one time donations: Paypal [email protected]

Venmo: dtweiss

Cash App: $DITRH

BTC: bc1qu3zj79344ffn8y3z3uqvdn3tewmmkjpymzvscu





FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/FlatEarthDave

Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews/search?

BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews

Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh

BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh

Rumble: https://rumble.com/DITRHinterviews

Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist

Instagram: https://instagram.com/flatearthdavecom

Web3: https://flatearthdave.tv

X: https://x.com/FlatEarthDaveX





podcast, science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education