Silent War Ep. 6127: Germany issues Vax Warning, Bill Gates Admit Failures, History Repeats

In this episode of The Silent War-Germany is now warning Young Adults, Pregnant Women Not To Get The Moderna Vax.Affordable energy, food, and basically everything else under attack by the Biden Admin which seeks to bankrupt the Fossil Fuel Industry.Bill Gates Finally Admits to Failure of COVID Vaccines.History Repeats: Fauci the Freemason once sparked a panic by saying people could Get AIDS From Casual Contact with infected people, then Withheld Life-Saving Drugs from Gays with AIDS while pushing a vaccine solution.A Michigan School System Closes After ‘Large Number’ of Teachers Become Ill from COVID Shot.New Booster Jab Mandate as France Experiences Start of Fifth alleged Covid outbreak - what we know to be vaccine induced illness and death as Antibody Dependent Enhancement morphs into endless variants of Covid.Taliban Holds a Parade for ‘Islamic Emirate Army’ with US Military Gear, Vehicles, and Choppers Provided by Biden.DeSantis Might Send Illegal Migrants That Were Flown Secretly Into Florida To Delaware.Loudoun County Parents Show Up at School Board Meeting with More Than Enough Signatures to Remove Board Chair.All of this, and more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat