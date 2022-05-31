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Gerber Ultimate Fixed Blade
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43 views • May 31, 2022
When you’re braving the great outdoors, it’s about working smarter not harder. That sentiment is reflected in the knowledge you possess but also the tools you choose to bring along. Operate like an expert with the Ultimate Fixed Blade, it’s specifically designed to address your needs in the wild.
Corralling multiple tools into one useful design, this durable knife also acts as a fire starter, an emergency whistle, and a sharpener. The no-nonsense blade has a utilitarian drop point blade and is partially serrated to address a multitude of tasks. Starting a fire is no problem with a fire striking edge along the spine and a ferrocerium rod that is housed in the sheath. Take control of your reality in the outdoors with a tool optimized for your survival.
Shop: https://bit.ly/3em94Lf
Shared from and subscribe to:
Gerber Gear
https://www.youtube.com/c/GerberGear/videos
Corralling multiple tools into one useful design, this durable knife also acts as a fire starter, an emergency whistle, and a sharpener. The no-nonsense blade has a utilitarian drop point blade and is partially serrated to address a multitude of tasks. Starting a fire is no problem with a fire striking edge along the spine and a ferrocerium rod that is housed in the sheath. Take control of your reality in the outdoors with a tool optimized for your survival.
Shop: https://bit.ly/3em94Lf
Shared from and subscribe to:
Gerber Gear
https://www.youtube.com/c/GerberGear/videos
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