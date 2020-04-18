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"THE MARK"connection (DARPA + Vakcines + Chip + Microsoft + cashless + ID2O2O + facial recognition)
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46 views • April 18, 2020
Annie Jacobsen: Inside DARPA: The Pentagon's Brain interview :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6eS17F7nuTM&pbjreload=10
Matthew 24:15
"When ye therefore shall see the abomination of desolation, spoken of by Daniel the prophet, stand in the holy place, (whoso readeth, let him understand:)"
Daniel 11:31
"And arms shall stand on his part, and they shall pollute the sanctuary of strength, and shall take away the daily sacrifice, and they shall place the abomination that maketh desolate."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6eS17F7nuTM&pbjreload=10
Matthew 24:15
"When ye therefore shall see the abomination of desolation, spoken of by Daniel the prophet, stand in the holy place, (whoso readeth, let him understand:)"
Daniel 11:31
"And arms shall stand on his part, and they shall pollute the sanctuary of strength, and shall take away the daily sacrifice, and they shall place the abomination that maketh desolate."
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