Angela Hall RN FIRED Over Jab | 2A For Today

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Zoe Warren, host of The New American's 2A For Today, attended the Reawaken America Tour in Myrtle Beach, SC where he got a chance to chat with several celebrities in the patriot movement.
Angela shared her experience with the mandate, the response of her employer, and what she believes is the endgame for the folks who are involved in the globalist takeover of our public health system.