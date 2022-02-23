Music Icon DICKY BARRETT ‘KIMMEL LIVE’ Announcer SPEAKS OUT on MANDATES

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Mighty Mighty Bosstones front man, Dicky Barrett, joins Del in-studio in the wake of departing his nearly two decade gig as resident announcer for Jimmy Kimmel Live over his vaccination status. Hear his brave stance against the Hollywood propaganda machine and the direction his career is taking.
#JimmyKimmel #DickyBarrett #MightyMightyBosstones #MightyMightyBraveOnes