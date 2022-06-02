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New World Order of Medicine
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4207 views • June 02, 2022
Dr. Jane Ruby Show.
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane discusses how those pushing The New World Order will try to get there through Medicine, the perfect vehicle for tyranny but Dr. Jane will prepare you to send them packing. Part two of the show is a tutorial through the ABC’s of Hepatitis so we can all proceed smarter when the WHO and that other criminal enterprise, the CDC, start their fearmongering shenanigans again. And you won’t want to miss the last segment, The Dirty Little Airline Secrets on Forced Shots and Cancellations as Dr. Jane reveals the real story behind the airline cancellations, especially for those pilots who caved to the sweet temptations of incentives to get he bioweapon shots.
Watch the full show here: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/06/new-monkeypox-vaccines-cause-myocarditis-2/
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Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v170b2j-new-world-order-of-medicine.html
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane discusses how those pushing The New World Order will try to get there through Medicine, the perfect vehicle for tyranny but Dr. Jane will prepare you to send them packing. Part two of the show is a tutorial through the ABC’s of Hepatitis so we can all proceed smarter when the WHO and that other criminal enterprise, the CDC, start their fearmongering shenanigans again. And you won’t want to miss the last segment, The Dirty Little Airline Secrets on Forced Shots and Cancellations as Dr. Jane reveals the real story behind the airline cancellations, especially for those pilots who caved to the sweet temptations of incentives to get he bioweapon shots.
Watch the full show here: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/06/new-monkeypox-vaccines-cause-myocarditis-2/
MyPowerHeart.com
Filterssuck.com (Promo Code: Ruby for extra 10% off)
MyPillow.com (Promo Code: Ruby for up to 66% off)
Zstacklife.com (Promo Code: Ruby
http://pharmaexposed.com
Drjaneruby.towergarden.com
Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v170b2j-new-world-order-of-medicine.html
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