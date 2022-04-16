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【Ukraine Rescue】04/14/2022 A Turkish reporter was attracted by the slogan in our Medyka tent, “We are the new Chinese who are taking down the Evil Chinese Communist Party.“ Although the Turkish reporter thinks that politics should be avoided at this time, when he hears that the big tent of the big tent of the New Federal State of China has taken in over 10,000 Ukrainian refugees, his face shows a look of disbelief and he has to say with admiration how well it was done!