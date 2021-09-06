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THE "VACCINE" WARNING COLLECTION OF 2021 (MIRRORED)
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THE "VACCINE" WARNING COLLECTION OF 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel SixthSense at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ymXiUS9nf4v1/

MIRRORED FROM:
Freedom from Tyranny: https://odysee.com/@FreedomFromTyranny:0
Mirrored from Media Giant on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/VZkLdPIEKN3U/
The only reasons vaccines are pushed by the powers that be onto the public is to keep them sick, stupid, and dead. For the purposes of profit and population reduction. Just like fluoride in the tap water, GMO’s in the food, mercury in the lightbulbs and tooth fillings, cut-burn-poison methods of cancer treatment, and a whole host of other hideous practices.
http://www.truthsayer.info/compendium-will-prove-vaccines-useless-poisonous/
List of videos from this channel
https://themediagiant.weebly.com

🔔🔔🔔 INVITE https://odysee.com/$/invite/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0 🔔🔔🔔
📣NEW!! - There is no variant... not novel... no pandemic. Dr David Martin with Reiner Fuellmich 📣
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7lfuIhrGdBI1/
Flyers in PDF format, links to the source video:
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/fuellmich-with-qr-code:a
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/fuellmich-with-qr-code-multi:9

Frontline Workers Testimonies & VAERs Reports 16th MAY 2021 - [PDF DOC] PLEASE SHARE FAR AND WIDE!!! 📣
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Frontline-Workers-Testimonies_News-Reports_VAERS-data_11APR2021:e

Polyethylene glycol as a cause of anaphylaxis [ingredient in COVID injections!] - PDF DOC
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/s13223-016-0172-7:f

Evidence for a Connection between COVID-19 and Exposure to Radiofrequency Radiation from Wireless Telecommunications [PDF DOC]
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Rubik-Brown-COVID-19-and-RFR-SUBMITTED:f

COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease - PDF DOC
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503(2):b

https://www.caymanchem.com/msdss/33474m.pdf

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SM-102

https://www.medicdebate.org/en/node/2080


Category None
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
vaccinebill gatesmhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrna
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