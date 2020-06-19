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THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1971 - Wednesday - June 10, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/W7OEICLsAao
Seattle's Falling: Antifa/BLM Take 6 Blocks, Police Precinct & City Hall, Will Feds Respond? 1971-6P
Seattle, one of the most progressive cities in the country, is in serious turmoil. Recent developments include a group claiming Black Lives Matter affiliation taking over more than seven city blocks, walling it off, and calling for local citizens to donate guns in order to patrol the border. Signs on the exterior wall include such rabid claims as, “You Are Now Leaving the United States.” Within the camp borders is an abandoned police precinct. The officers who formerly worked in the precinct house are sheltering in a nearby business. Seattle Is Falling: Antifa/BLM Take 6 Blocks, Police Precinct AND City Hall, Will Feds Respond? – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/Vjbw30qOxZ5
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