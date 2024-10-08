© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Unrest in Albania: Protests Turn Violent
Supporters of the Democratic Party hurled Molotov cocktails at government buildings, the capital’s municipality, the ruling Socialist Party office, and security forces during protests yesterday and last night.
The police reported ten officers injured in the attacks as tensions escalate. Protesters are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama.