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Why Do Demon-Rats Describe Trump As A Nazi & Medical Tyranny Is Our History...
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11 views • October 20, 2021
Throughout All Of Man's History There Has Been "Medical Tyranny" We Have Alway Been In The Dark Ages of Medical Tyranny because Man Needs A Reason To Blame Others For Their Sins. The Salient Fact: Is That, All Illness Is From Sin and Not Happenstance...
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