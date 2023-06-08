Create New Account
The Methylene Blue Fasting Protocol
Sun Fruit Dan
Published Yesterday |

Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder With Or Without 4oz Dropper Bottle:https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html

What Is Methylene Blue, Its History, Benefits, And More! - https://bit.ly/3PKTRGs

Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3VUFJM8
The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40Yo2hM
The Methylene Blue Daily Protocol -https://bit.ly/3hPeLYm
The Methylene Blue Loading Protocol - https://bit.ly/3WdDUdi
How Methylene Blue Optimizes Mitochondrial Function - (Science Based) - https://bit.ly/3ZqaYR5
How To Make A Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3WHcjlz
Why You Should Make Your Own Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3ZJR2Kj


The Methylene Blue Fasting Protocol


Many people want to know if it is safe to take Methylene Blue when fasting and if so how often you should take it on the days you are fasting and how much.


So to answer all of these specific things I share with you fully "The Methylene Blue Fasting Protocol" In this video, I tell you why it's good to take Methylene Blue whilst fasting, how much you should be taking, how often, etc.


If you want to learn fully about this protocol, watch this video "The Methylene Blue Fasting Protocol" from start to finish!


