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Universal Basic Income already started in California, summer black out could happen
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91 views • May 24, 2022
Not just in California, the UBI is already in New York, Alaska, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington.
So all together 21 states , almost half 50 states in America.
UBI has been tested to several countries in the world , including in Europe, so definitely NWO Satanist globalists are accelerating now , people should wake up !
A universal basic income is being tested in a number of towns, states, and countries in addition to the United States.
Some of those are:
Canada
Finland
Kenya
Scotland
Taiwan
Macau
Namibia
Hong Kong
Netherlands
Germany
Iran
Brazil
India
China
So all together 21 states , almost half 50 states in America.
UBI has been tested to several countries in the world , including in Europe, so definitely NWO Satanist globalists are accelerating now , people should wake up !
A universal basic income is being tested in a number of towns, states, and countries in addition to the United States.
Some of those are:
Canada
Finland
Kenya
Scotland
Taiwan
Macau
Namibia
Hong Kong
Netherlands
Germany
Iran
Brazil
India
China
Keywords
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