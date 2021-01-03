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4/24/18 Common Law Indictment? HRC, Uranium 1, Comey, BUNDY Ranch, M_rder #CASE1:16-cv-01490-LEK-DJS
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55 views • January 03, 2021
4/24/18 This document is being researched. It claims to be an indictment filed in NY by the Unified United States Common Law Grand Jury. When we look further into it, the case # appears to refer to a case dismissed by the NY court last June, dealing primarily with complaints against the unconstitutional activities of the US Congress. The corporate courts are fake and in complete breach of the Constitution. Common Law is protected by the Constitution. The "indictment" document cited below, claims the assault on the Hammond Ranch in Southern OR and the Bundy Ranch in Norther NV was connected to the Uranium 1 deal, which resulted in one death and multiple false imprisonments.
Here is the link to the full document:
https://download.wunderlist.io/21ccbef0-270d-0136-fd0e-22000a7e2e1a-1524258609-750056?AWSAccessKeyId=AKIAJEN6W4AO3LJODOAA&;Expires=1526850610&Signature=1QMHYk3i%2F4Q742Sf%2FVYCXclOhV0%3D
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Here is the link to the full document:
https://download.wunderlist.io/21ccbef0-270d-0136-fd0e-22000a7e2e1a-1524258609-750056?AWSAccessKeyId=AKIAJEN6W4AO3LJODOAA&;Expires=1526850610&Signature=1QMHYk3i%2F4Q742Sf%2FVYCXclOhV0%3D
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV!! I hope you will do everything in your power to insist on freedom every day, in all you do. Now is GO time! I am so appreciative of all of the supporters of YAFTV!! YOU ARE FREE!!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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