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COVID on Snowflakes?
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62 views • October 26, 2020
COVID on Snowflakes? Canadians think so.... Dramatic winter display of mind control! Eerie. People LEAVING shopping malls wear masks outside in the fresh air and snow! WHile face masks - wet, moist, darl, trapping viruses and bacteria, are petrie dishes indoors and outdoors. The vast majority of Canadians are deceived in this CFR and Global Reset scam...
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