I'm 44 Years old Today . What have I learned on this earth 🌎

Why Life Is So Precious

Today, right now, at this very moment, there are people enduring a tremendous amount of strife. Not just afar in places like Syria or North Korea, but in our very own backyards. When you stop to think about it for a moment, there is an enormous amount of pain and suffering happening everywhere. The sheer enormity of it all can certainly feel overwhelming.



However, the plight of others should remind us about the importance of the simple beauties and treasures in our own lives. Instead of looking to the haves, we must look to the have-nots as a reminder of what we do have rather than what we don’t have. We have to get off the Hedonic Treadmill and become more attuned to the preciousness in every moment of time.



The fact of the matter remains that we’re here one moment then gone the next. If we spend that infinitesimal amount of time steeped in worry and negative emotions, we’ll never realize the miraculous gift of life that we’ve been given. If you stop to think about the probability of life and our own existence, you’ll realize why every moment needs to be savored and treated like it could be our last.



However, all of this is just talk. To the person who’s suffering through the torment of failure or has entirely lost hope in life, these are just words. The words might invoke some emotions, but they’re ultimately overpowered by the burden of thousands of pounds of problems resting like the weight of the world on our shoulders.



Yet, no matter what the present situation might be in your life — no matter how many problems might exist — You must rely on God, and Jesus , even if it’s just the spiritual, universal energy that binds us all.



Here are some of the most important reasons why life is so absolutely precious, and why, no matter what your problems might be right now, that the quicker you look at the positives rather than the negatives, the sooner you’ll feel that cathartic cleansing that comes along with pure, unadulterated gratitude for this miraculous journey that we call life.



#1 — Whatever it is that we focus on, we move towards

The thing about life is that whatever we tend to focus on, we move towards. When we think that life is a curse or merely a painful struggle, we manifest that more into our lives. We find more experiences that help to prove that theory over time. With every additional experience, and every added ounce of focus towards that end, we continue its manifestation into our lives.



When you realize that life is precious, you also look at everything with childlike pleasure, as though you were experiencing it for the first time. It shouldn’t take a near-death experience or some other major calamity in life to realize how important human life is no matter what our present situations, skin color, religion, gender, or what anything else is for that matter.







#2 — There is a reason for every failure we experience in life

Oftentimes, when we fail, we have difficulty realizing just how precious our lives might be. We focus on the failures and it consumes us, eating away at us mentally, emotionally, spiritually and physically. But life’s failures aren’t designed to do that. They’re designed to allow us to grow and learn invaluable lessons that can only be gleaned through those very failures.



However, failure at anything, no matter how big or small it might be, should help to open our eyes to the absolute importance of what we’ve been given — a chance to live, breathe and experience life in the physical realm. Never take that for granted no matter how bad your failures might be nor how small they might make you feel. There’s a reason for it all.







#3 — Pain makes us stronger and more aware

Even in situations of great pain and anguish, we should realize the fragility of life, its importance and its meaning. While pain can dampen the body, it enriches the mind over time. Through pain we grow and learn. We become more aware of our surroundings and gain a deeper understanding of the purpose of our lives.



No matter what occurs, nor how much pain it inflicts, it should help enhance our awareness of whatever it is that want or desire. Pain can dramatically change the course of our lives, but oftentimes, it’s a refinement of direction. Don’t allow pain to destroy you; rather, allow it to uplift you and make you realize just how important life really is.



#4 — Life is a beautiful, miraculous gift that needs to be savored

When you stop to think about it for a moment, we are but a blip in the annals of time. Modern humans have lived for around 50,000 years, but our species evolved some 200,000 years ago. However, modern recorded history is just 2,000 years old. And the universe is 13.8 billion years old. We’re pretty significant on the scale of time.