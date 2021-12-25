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079 -The Great Controversy Between God & Satan:An Overview. What's Up Prof 79
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35 views • December 25, 2021
In Episode 79 we do a brief overview of the great controversy between God and Satan. It has been raging since before the creation of the earth. Thousands have studied this subject in their lifetimes. When we look at the current events, it is evident that the controversy is heading for a climax.
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0:00 Intro
1:11 Presentation Start
Become a Member / Supporter: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Donate here: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Download our material: https://downloads.amazingdiscoveries....
Alternative Platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/adafrica/
Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ad...
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveri...
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
#WalterVeith #TheGreatGontroversy #WhatsUpProf
0:00 Intro
1:11 Presentation Start
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