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China’s Taiwan INVASION Getting Closer
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180 views • April 15, 2021
China Uncensored - 10 Apr 2021
China sent warships to Taiwan, its aircraft carrier the Liaoning, putting US China relations on edge and threatening Taiwan independence. The CCP continues to censor Western brands that criticize the Chinese regime for using Xinjiang cotton made with Uyghur slave labor. That and more on this week's China news headlines.
China sent warships to Taiwan, its aircraft carrier the Liaoning, putting US China relations on edge and threatening Taiwan independence. The CCP continues to censor Western brands that criticize the Chinese regime for using Xinjiang cotton made with Uyghur slave labor. That and more on this week's China news headlines.
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