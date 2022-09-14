Jena Griswold She Is Not Legit

https://frankspeech.com/video/selection-code
https://frankspeech.com/article/bombshell-proof-election-machine-manipulation
https://www.nass.org/about-nass
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jena_Griswold
https://ballotpedia.org/Colorado_Secretary_of_State
https://www.deepcapture.com/2022/06/dhs-issue-report-patrick-byrne-was-right-again-again/
The 2018 Colorado Secretary of State Election "Official Certified" Vote Counts.
(D) Jena Griswold 1,313,716 (54%)
(R) Wayne Williams 1,113,927 (46%)
Fake Total = 2,427,643.
Griswold Fake Margin 199,789.
Actual Vote Count.
2018 CO SoS ELECTION.
(R) WILLIAMS 1,392,409 (56%)
(D) GRISWOLD 1,094,754 (44%)
Real Total 2,487,173
WILLIAMS MARGIN 297,645
Those vote counts were manipulated by the Algorithm.
The Williams vote count was Tabulated on the Negative ➖ Side -125(.80).
The Griswold vote count was Tabulated on the Positive ➕Side of the Algorithm. +120(1.20)
1 Williams vote =.80 of a vote.
1 Griswold vote = 1.20 votes.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.