Jena Griswold She Is Not Legit
Chris Shouse
Published 2 months ago |

https://frankspeech.com/video/selection-code

https://frankspeech.com/article/bombshell-proof-election-machine-manipulation

https://www.nass.org/about-nass

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jena_Griswold

https://ballotpedia.org/Colorado_Secretary_of_State

https://www.deepcapture.com/2022/06/dhs-issue-report-patrick-byrne-was-right-again-again/

 The 2018 Colorado Secretary of State Election "Official Certified" Vote Counts.

             (D) Jena Griswold 1,313,716 (54%)

            (R) Wayne Williams 1,113,927 (46%)

             Fake Total = 2,427,643.

            Griswold Fake Margin 199,789.

 Actual Vote Count.

        2018 CO SoS ELECTION.

        (R) WILLIAMS 1,392,409 (56%)

        (D) GRISWOLD 1,094,754 (44%)

         Real Total 2,487,173

        WILLIAMS MARGIN 297,645
 Those vote counts were manipulated by the Algorithm.

           The Williams vote count was Tabulated on the Negative ➖ Side -125(.80).

          The Griswold vote count was Tabulated on the Positive ➕Side of the Algorithm. +120(1.20)

          1 Williams vote =.80 of a vote.

          1 Griswold vote = 1.20 votes.



treason2020elections2018

