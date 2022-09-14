Jena Griswold She Is Not Legit

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https://frankspeech.com/video/selection-code
https://frankspeech.com/article/bombshell-proof-election-machine-manipulation
https://www.nass.org/about-nass
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jena_Griswold
https://ballotpedia.org/Colorado_Secretary_of_State
https://www.deepcapture.com/2022/06/dhs-issue-report-patrick-byrne-was-right-again-again/
The 2018 Colorado Secretary of State Election "Official Certified" Vote Counts.
(D) Jena Griswold 1,313,716 (54%)
(R) Wayne Williams 1,113,927 (46%)
Fake Total = 2,427,643.
Griswold Fake Margin 199,789.
Actual Vote Count.
2018 CO SoS ELECTION.
(R) WILLIAMS 1,392,409 (56%)
(D) GRISWOLD 1,094,754 (44%)
Real Total 2,487,173
WILLIAMS MARGIN 297,645
Those vote counts were manipulated by the Algorithm.
The Williams vote count was Tabulated on the Negative ➖ Side -125(.80).
The Griswold vote count was Tabulated on the Positive ➕Side of the Algorithm. +120(1.20)
1 Williams vote =.80 of a vote.
1 Griswold vote = 1.20 votes.