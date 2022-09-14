Jena Griswold She Is Not Legit

11 views • September 14, 2022

The Griswold vote count was Tabulated on the Positive ➕Side of the Algorithm. +120(1.20)

The Williams vote count was Tabulated on the Negative ➖ Side -125(.80).

WILLIAMS MARGIN 297,645 Those vote counts were manipulated by the Algorithm.

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