Monica Kennedy: Chinese people, hold on to your fight and your hope because you are on the frontline. Do what you can to show the American people a force for good

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Monica Kennedy(GETTR: @monicakennedy) interviewed by Tia: Chinese people, hold on to your fight and your hope because you are on the frontline. Do what you can to show the American people a force for good. We are beginning to understand the sacrifices you are making and we are rooting for you and fighting for you.
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 小柯基采访建筑商莫妮卡·肯尼迪(GETTR: @monicakennedy)：中国人民，请坚持你们的斗争，保持希望，因为你们是灭共前线。做你们力所能及的事，让美国人民看到一种善的力量。我们开始了解到你们所做的牺牲，我们在为你们加油，为你们而战。
