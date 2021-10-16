9 Nootropics for cold resistance and endurance that would impress even Sir Ernest Shackleton!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The weather outside may be frightful, but your bodily thermogenic modulation can remain delightful, even in subzero temperatures with the help of some physical performance-enhancing Nootropics and clever lifestyle biohacks.
Whether you're a cold-weather Olympic athlete, a globe-trotting adventurer, or just a normal guy (or gal) who has to work or deal with freezing temperatures daily these biohacks will make the cold a whole lot more manageable!
3:39 Phenylpiracetam
7:42 Tyrosine
9:45 Bromantane
11:27 Opiates and opioids
13:09 Immune supplementation
14:29 Russian pharmaceuticals
19:04 Does alcohol warm you up?
20:31 Acute thermogenic shock
22:02 Breathing for cold resistance
Read article 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/cold-resistance-endurance
Confused?
Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
Limitless Mindset Store
https://store.limitlessmindset.com/
Limitless Mindset Substack ($7/monthly)
https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/
My Books
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books
Donate Cryptocurrency
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Gab
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on Odysee
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f
on Telegram
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.