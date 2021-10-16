9 Nootropics for cold resistance and endurance that would impress even Sir Ernest Shackleton!

The weather outside may be frightful, but your bodily thermogenic modulation can remain delightful, even in subzero temperatures with the help of some physical performance-enhancing Nootropics and clever lifestyle biohacks.

Whether you're a cold-weather Olympic athlete, a globe-trotting adventurer, or just a normal guy (or gal) who has to work or deal with freezing temperatures daily these biohacks will make the cold a whole lot more manageable!





3:39 Phenylpiracetam

7:42 Tyrosine

9:45 Bromantane

11:27 Opiates and opioids

13:09 Immune supplementation

14:29 Russian pharmaceuticals

19:04 Does alcohol warm you up?

20:31 Acute thermogenic shock

22:02 Breathing for cold resistance





Read article 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/cold-resistance-endurance





Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]





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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





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