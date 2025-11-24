BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Handheld 21v. Battery Chainsaw with Auto Chain-Oilier Option
Cleansing Flow
Cleansing Flow
40 followers
Follow
25 views • 1 day ago

This is a Follow-Up of My November 19th Front Yard Campfire...

It Was 4 Hours of Music and Created For My Own Entertainment.

They Have Flickering Fireplace Video's for Christmas Playing 2 Hours of Music...

And I Believe Mine Was More Creative and My Time was Well Spent.


Today's Presentation is To Show The Handheld Battery Chainsaw I Used...

For 18 Dollars I Believe That It was One of My Better Purchases.

Though at The Time I Overlooked The Auto Chain-Oilier Option...

And Though Not Extremely Crucial... It Service a Convenient Purpose.

Keywords
southernnightcampfirelightminichainsawmight
