Handheld 21v. Battery Chainsaw with Auto Chain-Oilier Option

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a Follow-Up of My November 19th Front Yard Campfire...
It Was 4 Hours of Music and Created For My Own Entertainment.
They Have Flickering Fireplace Video's for Christmas Playing 2 Hours of Music...
And I Believe Mine Was More Creative and My Time was Well Spent.
Today's Presentation is To Show The Handheld Battery Chainsaw I Used...
For 18 Dollars I Believe That It was One of My Better Purchases.
Though at The Time I Overlooked The Auto Chain-Oilier Option...
And Though Not Extremely Crucial... It Service a Convenient Purpose.