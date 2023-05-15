scabelum.com

Luis de Miguel entrevista a Adrian Zelaia Ulibarri, Presidente de EKAI Group y Profesor de Economía Aplicada en la Universidad del País Vasco. Tiene una larga trayectoria profesional en puestos directivos en grandes empresas vascas y ha sido durante 10 años miembro del Conseio Asesor en Política Industrial en la Unión Europea. Ha publicado más de 30 libros sobre políticas y estrategias socioeconómicas. (9 de Mayo 2023)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.