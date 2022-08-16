Swamp Sludge DOJ

What were the politicized FBI looking for, evidence against Trump, or Trump’s evidence against them? Either way, they are likely to plant evidence just the same. Join Freedom on Deck with guests Paul Sutliff and Eric Smith.

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Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye