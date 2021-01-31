1/31/2021 Miles Guo: GCoin and GDollar are powerful weapons to take down the CCP

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1/31/2021郭先生直播：GCoin、GDollar是灭共利器，上市后会和G系列挂钩；今年春节GClubs全球会员大抽奖，5个机会抽到宝马；中共最怕战友有钱、有智慧、有影响力
Miles Guo on GTV: https://gtv.org/user/5e596957357cc612d35a8044
G-Translators main channel on GTV：https://gtv.org/user/5ed199be2ba3ce32...
G-Translators 2nd channel on GTV：https://gtv.org/user/5ff41674f579a75e...