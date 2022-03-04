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Guard Instruction For Life - Proverbs 4:13 (NIV)
13 Hold on to instruction, do not let it go;
guard it well, for it is your life.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Recall and respect your training.
Your very life depends on it.
https://pc1.tiny.us/yh3ckxut
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