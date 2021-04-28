Coronavirus Script: Does this sound like 2003, or does it sound like 2020?

Does this sound like 2003, or does it sound like 2020?July 13, 2003: The Dead Zone Season 2 Episode 14: PlagueA 2002-2007 TV series called DEAD ZONE based on a Stephen King novel has this plot: A small-town teacher Johnny Smith is involved in a car accident that leaves him comatose. After regaining consciousness, he begins having visions of the future triggered by touch; doctors attribute them to activity in a previously unused "dead zone" of his brain attempting to compensate for the impaired function of the portions injured in the accident. He begins using his abilities to help solve crimes. However, his attempts to do good are complicated by intermittent visions of apocalyptic events. In a 2003 episode titled Plague, he must use his precognitive powers to solve a medical mystery...Coronavirus Script:1. virus like SARS2. highly infectious3. fatal4. everybody stays inside5. lockdown6. lock schools7. for your safety8. kids will get sick9. we should wear masks10. doesn’t make a difference11. political pressure12. animal origin13. Q-tip swabs14. efficient airborne transmission15. tests aren’t telling us much16. it “acts” like a virus17. high fever18. respiratory distress19. CDC tracking and treating20. everybody... wear a mask21. originated in China where flu viruses come from22. Coronavirus23. quarantine everyone24. chloroquine, anti-malarial drug25. there’s no cure for that.26. CDC would have figured it out - but not in timeStopHate.comFight the censorship and algorithms: like, comment, share, follow!