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Coronavirus Script: Does this sound like 2003, or does it sound like 2020?
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40 views • April 28, 2021
Does this sound like 2003, or does it sound like 2020?
July 13, 2003: The Dead Zone Season 2 Episode 14: Plague
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0556179
A 2002-2007 TV series called DEAD ZONE based on a Stephen King novel has this plot: A small-town teacher Johnny Smith is involved in a car accident that leaves him comatose. After regaining consciousness, he begins having visions of the future triggered by touch; doctors attribute them to activity in a previously unused "dead zone" of his brain attempting to compensate for the impaired function of the portions injured in the accident. He begins using his abilities to help solve crimes. However, his attempts to do good are complicated by intermittent visions of apocalyptic events. In a 2003 episode titled Plague, he must use his precognitive powers to solve a medical mystery...
Coronavirus Script:
1. virus like SARS
2. highly infectious
3. fatal
4. everybody stays inside
5. lockdown
6. lock schools
7. for your safety
8. kids will get sick
9. we should wear masks
10. doesn’t make a difference
11. political pressure
12. animal origin
13. Q-tip swabs
14. efficient airborne transmission
15. tests aren’t telling us much
16. it “acts” like a virus
17. high fever
18. respiratory distress
19. CDC tracking and treating
20. everybody... wear a mask
21. originated in China where flu viruses come from
22. Coronavirus
23. quarantine everyone
24. chloroquine, anti-malarial drug
25. there’s no cure for that.
26. CDC would have figured it out - but not in time
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July 13, 2003: The Dead Zone Season 2 Episode 14: Plague
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0556179
A 2002-2007 TV series called DEAD ZONE based on a Stephen King novel has this plot: A small-town teacher Johnny Smith is involved in a car accident that leaves him comatose. After regaining consciousness, he begins having visions of the future triggered by touch; doctors attribute them to activity in a previously unused "dead zone" of his brain attempting to compensate for the impaired function of the portions injured in the accident. He begins using his abilities to help solve crimes. However, his attempts to do good are complicated by intermittent visions of apocalyptic events. In a 2003 episode titled Plague, he must use his precognitive powers to solve a medical mystery...
Coronavirus Script:
1. virus like SARS
2. highly infectious
3. fatal
4. everybody stays inside
5. lockdown
6. lock schools
7. for your safety
8. kids will get sick
9. we should wear masks
10. doesn’t make a difference
11. political pressure
12. animal origin
13. Q-tip swabs
14. efficient airborne transmission
15. tests aren’t telling us much
16. it “acts” like a virus
17. high fever
18. respiratory distress
19. CDC tracking and treating
20. everybody... wear a mask
21. originated in China where flu viruses come from
22. Coronavirus
23. quarantine everyone
24. chloroquine, anti-malarial drug
25. there’s no cure for that.
26. CDC would have figured it out - but not in time
StopHate.com
Fight the censorship and algorithms: like, comment, share, follow!
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