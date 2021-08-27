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Protesters Bullhorn Hawaii Governor Ige's House: No Vax Mandates!
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80 views • August 27, 2021
On August 26, 2021 protesters assembled at the Hawaii State capitol with several questions for Hawaii governor Ige. Later, they marched across the street and bullhorned the governor's mansion and educated several deputy sheriffs on medical apartheid and the growing media and medical censorship of truth. It was dark at the governor's mansion, but you could hear the light.
Dr. Robert Malone - Pfizer vaccine is NOT approved by the FDA for general use. Still under Emergency Use Authorization only.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1W4CcBKg-Vc
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#AlohaFreedomCoalition #Freedom #Vaccine
Dr. Robert Malone - Pfizer vaccine is NOT approved by the FDA for general use. Still under Emergency Use Authorization only.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1W4CcBKg-Vc
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#AlohaFreedomCoalition #Freedom #Vaccine
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