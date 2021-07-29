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Shocking Numbers For Deaths and Miscarriages Among the Vaccinated
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360 views • July 29, 2021
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Thank you and God bless
Coronavirus vaccine - weekly summary of Yellow Card reporting
https://archive.is/Dj4XJ
Preliminary Findings of mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine Safety in Pregnant Persons
https://www.nejm.org/doi/pdf/10.1056/NEJMoa2104983
Whilst you’ve been distracted by Hancock’s affair, PHE released a report revealing 62% of alleged Covid deaths are people who’ve been vaccinated
https://archive.is/Lpq7t
SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern and variants under investigation in England
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/996740/Variants_of_Concern_VOC_Technical_Briefing_17.pdf
Latest CDC VAERS Data Show Reported Injuries Surpass 7,000 in Ages 12 to 17 Following COVID Vaccines
https://archive.is/0CkwO
VAERS COVID Vaccine Data
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data
New EudraVigilance website
https://eudravigilance.ema.europa.eu/Decommissioned/Decommissioned.html
Feeling bad after a second COVID-19 vaccine dose? Here’s why that should buy you some peace of mind
https://archive.is/F40HY
Telling fully vaccinated people what they can do now is good for them — and for those still reluctant to get a shot
https://archive.is/nD1Og
WHO says fully vaccinated people should continue to wear masks because of Delta variant spread
https://archive.is/eP3rQ
Covid Boosters Needed Yearly For Most Vulnerable, Estimates WHO
https://archive.is/zyf9t
Benefits of COVID-19 vaccines far outweigh possible risk of heart inflammation: Dr. Reimer
https://archive.is/cBHUd
Benefits of COVID Vaccination Far Outweigh Minor Risk of Heart Condition, CDC Says
https://archive.is/dSRXm
Denmark to continue suspension of AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccines over ‘possible harmful effects’
https://archive.is/10wIw
Delta variant 'latest hurdle' to Canada's COVID-19 fight as modelling warns of surge
https://archive.is/7GN64
Johnson & Johnson settles opioid case in New York, will pay up to $230 million and stop selling deadly drugs in US
https://archive.is/GypOn
THE RISKS VASTLY OUTWEIGH THE BENEFITS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uq0KSYU6TojK/
CANADA'S NEW VACCINE INJURY SUPPORT PROGRAM HAS ARRIVED, BUT WHERE DOES THE MONEY COME FROM? https://www.bitchute.com/video/rmJzhzh7FOre/
IT SEEMS THAT THE WORST MAY BE YET TO COME
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KivEBTdU7UBw/
ASTRAZENECA, ASK YOUR DOCTOR IF ADVERSE REACTIONS ARE RIGHT FOR YOU
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Apl0ecr7x1fa/
COVID "VACCINES" - THE ROADMAP TO DEATH
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qMWDfs0f44Vf/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TXUWNxWxDh5V/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
And on Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my efforts with a small donation through paypal.me/thedtrain72, buymeacoffee.com/thedtrain, an etransfer ([email protected]) or cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin bc1qj27wtq25cy94mfa8kn7yx9n69kkgdw5hqd7mf7
Bitcoin Cash qz789nplv9jmdecdf2rg6rsszejv66hr5gqz8q35pv
Ethereum 0xCabE6D7a1C1843481eb9aa2518F563498c5829A3
Thank you and God bless
Coronavirus vaccine - weekly summary of Yellow Card reporting
https://archive.is/Dj4XJ
Preliminary Findings of mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine Safety in Pregnant Persons
https://www.nejm.org/doi/pdf/10.1056/NEJMoa2104983
Whilst you’ve been distracted by Hancock’s affair, PHE released a report revealing 62% of alleged Covid deaths are people who’ve been vaccinated
https://archive.is/Lpq7t
SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern and variants under investigation in England
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/996740/Variants_of_Concern_VOC_Technical_Briefing_17.pdf
Latest CDC VAERS Data Show Reported Injuries Surpass 7,000 in Ages 12 to 17 Following COVID Vaccines
https://archive.is/0CkwO
VAERS COVID Vaccine Data
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data
New EudraVigilance website
https://eudravigilance.ema.europa.eu/Decommissioned/Decommissioned.html
Feeling bad after a second COVID-19 vaccine dose? Here’s why that should buy you some peace of mind
https://archive.is/F40HY
Telling fully vaccinated people what they can do now is good for them — and for those still reluctant to get a shot
https://archive.is/nD1Og
WHO says fully vaccinated people should continue to wear masks because of Delta variant spread
https://archive.is/eP3rQ
Covid Boosters Needed Yearly For Most Vulnerable, Estimates WHO
https://archive.is/zyf9t
Benefits of COVID-19 vaccines far outweigh possible risk of heart inflammation: Dr. Reimer
https://archive.is/cBHUd
Benefits of COVID Vaccination Far Outweigh Minor Risk of Heart Condition, CDC Says
https://archive.is/dSRXm
Denmark to continue suspension of AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccines over ‘possible harmful effects’
https://archive.is/10wIw
Delta variant 'latest hurdle' to Canada's COVID-19 fight as modelling warns of surge
https://archive.is/7GN64
Johnson & Johnson settles opioid case in New York, will pay up to $230 million and stop selling deadly drugs in US
https://archive.is/GypOn
THE RISKS VASTLY OUTWEIGH THE BENEFITS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uq0KSYU6TojK/
CANADA'S NEW VACCINE INJURY SUPPORT PROGRAM HAS ARRIVED, BUT WHERE DOES THE MONEY COME FROM? https://www.bitchute.com/video/rmJzhzh7FOre/
IT SEEMS THAT THE WORST MAY BE YET TO COME
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KivEBTdU7UBw/
ASTRAZENECA, ASK YOUR DOCTOR IF ADVERSE REACTIONS ARE RIGHT FOR YOU
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Apl0ecr7x1fa/
COVID "VACCINES" - THE ROADMAP TO DEATH
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qMWDfs0f44Vf/
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