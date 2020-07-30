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Why Doug Collins was barred from Congress' big tech hearing
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18 views • July 30, 2020
Congressman Doug Collins comments exclusively on his experience with social media platforms and their CEOs in Congress, claiming to have been 'shadow-banned,' and why he was not allowed to attend the House's latest hearing involving Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and other big tech titans. The Congressman also comments on Attorney General Barr's testimony, and beyond. - with Newsmax TV's Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith
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