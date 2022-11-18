X22 REPORT Ep. 2928a - It Has Begun, The Standard Of Living Is Falling, The Economic Precipice

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2928a - Nov 17,2022

It Has Begun, The Standard Of Living Is Falling, The Economic Precipice

The people are now beginning to feel the pressure of the economy, out in the UK the price of breakfast foods have gone up by 51%. The companies are beginning layoffs and the people are feeling the pain. The [CB] is pushing everything they have but in the end the people will push back.

