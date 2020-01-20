End Times: Lucifer Decoded Part 6- Exposing the "Queen of Heaven" Mystery Babylon (Revised)

all footage used falls under fair-use and current copyright laws, for educational, reporting, or documentary purposes.Disclaimer: The purpose of this video is to Educate, spread awareness and the truth. There is much more information in the linked channels below. So think of this video as an "Introduction" to the topic, and as a way to get my fellow brothers and sisters more exposure since their work is extremely important.The Surface was barely scratched with regards to this topic. The more you search the more you will find that this topic is in fact vast. Symbolism's are everywhere once you see through the deceit. Feel free to download this video and mirror it elsewhere.It is non commercial use and for educational purposes, commenting and reporting mostly.Documentary brought to light by various Researchers linked Below:Please Subscribe to their channels for much more informational videos/documentaries.Don't hoard knowledge!Help Spread the word, and help promote the following users to help stop the New World Order:Music by ODD RealityEdited and pieced together by Truthseeker777Alice Expose's by:Round Saturn's EyeR$E911 Predictive programing by:Lilith Owl Clip by Devon:Daylight Riders Babylon Watchlink 1Link 2JimJesusFreakEpic Vocal Music CHOSEN by Generdyn (feat. Svrcina)ChildrenOfItsRealOutHere YahiPaul Joseph WatsonTrinity ApologeticsClips used (Out of fair use)Night Club "Show it to me"TruthShock T.VDocumentary: Satan, the Illuminati, The beast, the New Age & the False Prophets