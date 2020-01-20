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End Times: Lucifer Decoded Part 6- Exposing the "Queen of Heaven" Mystery Babylon (Revised)
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795 views • January 20, 2020
all footage used falls under fair-use and current copyright laws, for educational, reporting, or documentary purposes.
Disclaimer: The purpose of this video is to Educate, spread awareness and the truth. There is much more information in the linked channels below. So think of this video as an "Introduction" to the topic, and as a way to get my fellow brothers and sisters more exposure since their work is extremely important.
The Surface was barely scratched with regards to this topic. The more you search the more you will find that this topic is in fact vast. Symbolism's are everywhere once you see through the deceit. Feel free to download this video and mirror it elsewhere.It is non commercial use and for educational purposes, commenting and reporting mostly.
Documentary brought to light by various Researchers linked Below:
Please Subscribe to their channels for much more informational videos/documentaries.
Don't hoard knowledge!
Help Spread the word, and help promote the following users to help stop the New World Order:
Music by ODD Reality
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CqrN8iOMg5k
Edited and pieced together by Truthseeker777
Alice Expose's by:
Round Saturn's Eye
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5EtLmidKchvadyrEotfENg
R$E
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIsYlLpgMOFfixJ0y1vR2UQ
911 Predictive programing by:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p6n0o87aDNo
Lilith Owl Clip by Devon:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2dAnhyrcC-g
Daylight Riders Babylon Watch
link 1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCvmriZwByxe09CTQrNoYeA
Link 2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCvmriZwByxe09CTQrNoYeA
JimJesusFreak
https://www.youtube.com/user/JimJESUSFREAK
Epic Vocal Music CHOSEN by Generdyn (feat. Svrcina)
ChildrenOfItsRealOutHere Yahi
https://www.youtube.com/user/MrBifler
Paul Joseph Watson
https://www.youtube.com/user/PrisonPlanetLive
Trinity Apologetics
https://www.youtube.com/user/ETHANGELIST
Clips used (Out of fair use)
Night Club "Show it to me"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JtYa0rb_jGQ
TruthShock T.V
https://www.youtube.com/user/TruthShockTV
Documentary: Satan, the Illuminati, The beast, the New Age & the False Prophets
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NYgY9VPvV89L/
Disclaimer: The purpose of this video is to Educate, spread awareness and the truth. There is much more information in the linked channels below. So think of this video as an "Introduction" to the topic, and as a way to get my fellow brothers and sisters more exposure since their work is extremely important.
The Surface was barely scratched with regards to this topic. The more you search the more you will find that this topic is in fact vast. Symbolism's are everywhere once you see through the deceit. Feel free to download this video and mirror it elsewhere.It is non commercial use and for educational purposes, commenting and reporting mostly.
Documentary brought to light by various Researchers linked Below:
Please Subscribe to their channels for much more informational videos/documentaries.
Don't hoard knowledge!
Help Spread the word, and help promote the following users to help stop the New World Order:
Music by ODD Reality
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CqrN8iOMg5k
Edited and pieced together by Truthseeker777
Alice Expose's by:
Round Saturn's Eye
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5EtLmidKchvadyrEotfENg
R$E
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIsYlLpgMOFfixJ0y1vR2UQ
911 Predictive programing by:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p6n0o87aDNo
Lilith Owl Clip by Devon:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2dAnhyrcC-g
Daylight Riders Babylon Watch
link 1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCvmriZwByxe09CTQrNoYeA
Link 2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCvmriZwByxe09CTQrNoYeA
JimJesusFreak
https://www.youtube.com/user/JimJESUSFREAK
Epic Vocal Music CHOSEN by Generdyn (feat. Svrcina)
ChildrenOfItsRealOutHere Yahi
https://www.youtube.com/user/MrBifler
Paul Joseph Watson
https://www.youtube.com/user/PrisonPlanetLive
Trinity Apologetics
https://www.youtube.com/user/ETHANGELIST
Clips used (Out of fair use)
Night Club "Show it to me"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JtYa0rb_jGQ
TruthShock T.V
https://www.youtube.com/user/TruthShockTV
Documentary: Satan, the Illuminati, The beast, the New Age & the False Prophets
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NYgY9VPvV89L/
Keywords
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