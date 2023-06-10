Rudy Giuliani DROPS A BURISMA BOMB on Newsmax

Rudy Giuliani DROPS A BOMB on Newsmax: I Have a Witness, Former Chief Accountant of Burisma Willing to Give Up All the Offshore Bank Accounts, INCLUDING THE – HAS ACCESS TO A LOT MORE”





Rudy Giuliani: It’s extraordinary. I gave them one witness that any investigator would jump through hoops to go to. Gave them a witness who is a woman who was the chief accountant at this crooked company, Burisma. She was the wife of the former owner who died under suspicious circumstances. And, she was willing to give up all of the offshore bank accounts, including the Bidens’ accounts. She supervised the transfer of a lot more cash to the Bidens and other crooked politicians for Burisma.

Rita Cosby: Are you confident that now the House Committee is going to get to the bottom of that? Because that is stunning.

Rudy Giuliani: The reality is that we gave it to them in January of 2020, and the Pittsburgh US attorney was very interested. And then in a very strange move, Barr took it away from him, gave it to the US attorney in Delaware. He didn’t do a damn thing about it. And the woman was under threat of death. So we tried to put pressure on them to do something. Look, suppose she was lying. You would find out in a minute she wouldn’t have the accounts. She either has the goods or she doesn’t. And it’s absurd not to interview her. She claims she had bank accounts and that the Biden’s got a lot more money under the table than already. We had $8 million on the table that we could prove, which they could prove tomorrow if they wanted to they could have proved it three years ago, Rita. They could have indicted him before he ran for president and obviated this problem. We could have found out if he was innocent or guilty in January of 2020. All the witnesses were there, and I have him on tape like Schokin. Schokin was willing to come and testify.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/06/rudy-giuliani-drops-bomb-newsmax-i-have-witness/















