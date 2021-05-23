Improve your Facebook Business Page 2021

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For years I have helped business owners set up and run their Facebook Business Pages, and when they set them up themselves, there were typically a lot of little things they did incorrectly. This will have an impact on the success of your business, because it makes it harder for people to find what they want QUICKLY. So these improvements will inspire you to properly set up your own Facebook Business Page.
----- Video Chapters -----
0:00 - Intro
0:51 - Facebook Business Page Example
01:45 - Messaging Section
02:19 - About Section
09:08 - Templates & Tabs Section
10:20 - Final Optimization Tips
11:31 - More Marketing Assistance
// Resources //
☎️ Free Business Marketing Consult: https://www.jurinaenterprises.com/contact
💻 Free Download Resources: https://www.jurinaenterprises.com/resources
💪 Facebook Email Marketing Support Group for Business Owners: https://www.facebook.com/groups/emailmarketingsupport
☑️ 5 Step Action Plan for Successful Small Business Email Marketing: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/m84RLWO
// Music //
Used royalty free from Bensound called Happy Rock