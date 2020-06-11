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Face Masks: Virtue Signalling Our Obedience to the New Normal
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111 views • June 11, 2020
Part of the "New Normal" that's being promoted on every channel of the mainstream media is the wearing of face masks to... stop the spread of coronavirus? Are we still doing this?
A good part of the issue is the mountains of evidence that masks don't actually prevent viral transmission and that they appear to cause harm to the wearer. Combine that with the fact that the WHO doesn't recommend them and even Lockdown in Chief Anthony Fauci has said they're simply 'symbolic' and you've got a recipe for crazy making. Why are they still making people wear these stupid things?
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health and as we 'unmask' the issues around masks.
A good part of the issue is the mountains of evidence that masks don't actually prevent viral transmission and that they appear to cause harm to the wearer. Combine that with the fact that the WHO doesn't recommend them and even Lockdown in Chief Anthony Fauci has said they're simply 'symbolic' and you've got a recipe for crazy making. Why are they still making people wear these stupid things?
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health and as we 'unmask' the issues around masks.
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