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7.62x54r Ammo - History
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171 views • October 06, 2021
Learn the history of 7.62x54r ammo and visit us at https://ammo.com/rifle/7.62x54r-ammo to get the best discount 7.62x54 ammo online.
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The 7.62x54mmR entered service for the Russian Army in the Mosin-Nagant rifle in 1891. The rifle remains popular with civilian shooters around the globe, and militaries still use the 7.62x54mmR as well. The most notable use of this cartridge is in the Dragunov sniper rifle. The PKM machine gun, however, is also chambered for the 7.62x54mmR cartridge. This ammo has more than 120 years of continuous service, making it the world's longest-serving small arms military cartridge.
Some shooters reasonably believe that the R in the name of the 7.62x54mmR stands for Russian, but in truth, it stands for Rimmed. This is the case for many other cartridges with the R designation, representing the protruding rim being a feature of the case. Ballistics performance numbers for the 7.62x54mmR are comparable to the .308 Winchester. For use by the line infantry, the bullet has a full metal jacket and steel core. Other bullet types for this cartridge include tracers, armor piercing rounds and ammunition specially designed for sniping applications.
Around the world, target shooters and hunters use the 7.62x54mmR since the cartridges are readily available. And in comparison to the .308 Winchester, are much less expensive. The Mosin Nagant rifle is popular at the entry level in the U.S. since many new shooters appreciate the affordable prices of the rifle and the ammo. This ammunition also enjoys the advantage of being sold in the well known “Spam cans,” steel cases that hold 880 rounds of ammunition and allow storage for indefinite periods of time. Two of the main manufacturers of 7.62x54mmR ammo are Tula and Wolf, but some others occasionally produce a run as well.
Hunters choose the 7.62x54mmR to take trophy game, and aspiring target shooters use the cartridge to win trophies at the range.
Check out today's best ammo deals by visiting us at Ammo.com. Follow us on social media. And most importantly, be sure to subscribe to our channel right here on GunStreamer for more high-quality videos to help you stay armed, both physically and philosophically.
Relevant Links:
7.62x54r Ammo: https://ammo.com/rifle/7.62x54r-ammo
.308 Ammo: https://ammo.com/rifle/308-win-ammo
Tula Ammo: https://ammo.com/brands/tula-ammo
Wolf Ammo: https://ammo.com/brands/wolf-ammo
Subscribe here: https://ammo.com/newsletter to get weekly specials plus 2nd Amendment news to keep you armed, both physically and philosophically - all 100% free in your inbox.
The 7.62x54mmR entered service for the Russian Army in the Mosin-Nagant rifle in 1891. The rifle remains popular with civilian shooters around the globe, and militaries still use the 7.62x54mmR as well. The most notable use of this cartridge is in the Dragunov sniper rifle. The PKM machine gun, however, is also chambered for the 7.62x54mmR cartridge. This ammo has more than 120 years of continuous service, making it the world's longest-serving small arms military cartridge.
Some shooters reasonably believe that the R in the name of the 7.62x54mmR stands for Russian, but in truth, it stands for Rimmed. This is the case for many other cartridges with the R designation, representing the protruding rim being a feature of the case. Ballistics performance numbers for the 7.62x54mmR are comparable to the .308 Winchester. For use by the line infantry, the bullet has a full metal jacket and steel core. Other bullet types for this cartridge include tracers, armor piercing rounds and ammunition specially designed for sniping applications.
Around the world, target shooters and hunters use the 7.62x54mmR since the cartridges are readily available. And in comparison to the .308 Winchester, are much less expensive. The Mosin Nagant rifle is popular at the entry level in the U.S. since many new shooters appreciate the affordable prices of the rifle and the ammo. This ammunition also enjoys the advantage of being sold in the well known “Spam cans,” steel cases that hold 880 rounds of ammunition and allow storage for indefinite periods of time. Two of the main manufacturers of 7.62x54mmR ammo are Tula and Wolf, but some others occasionally produce a run as well.
Hunters choose the 7.62x54mmR to take trophy game, and aspiring target shooters use the cartridge to win trophies at the range.
Check out today's best ammo deals by visiting us at Ammo.com. Follow us on social media. And most importantly, be sure to subscribe to our channel right here on GunStreamer for more high-quality videos to help you stay armed, both physically and philosophically.
Relevant Links:
7.62x54r Ammo: https://ammo.com/rifle/7.62x54r-ammo
.308 Ammo: https://ammo.com/rifle/308-win-ammo
Tula Ammo: https://ammo.com/brands/tula-ammo
Wolf Ammo: https://ammo.com/brands/wolf-ammo
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