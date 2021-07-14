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Marjory Wildcraft Update: New Project at The Grow Network
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175 views • July 14, 2021
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Thanks for joining us in the second episode of Leaders Who Grow Food on The Grow Network Podcast. Our founder, Marjory Wildcraft met with the Founder of Halo Home Buyers, Jonathan Faccone. He’s a real estate and investment pro that helps homeowners find alternatives to selling their homes with over a decade of experience. You can connect with Jonathan at https://www.halohomebuyers.com/
You’d never know who is growing food. Time to join the movement. Make yourself wealthier, healthier, and happier every day.
FOLLOW The Grow Network ➥
INSTAGRAM: @the_grow_network
FACEBOOK: facebook.com/growyourowngroceries/
TWITTER: @thegrownetwork
JOIN The Grow Network ➥
ACADEMY: https://academy.thegrownetwork.com/
COMMUNITY: https://community.thegrownetwork.com/
NEWSLETTER: https://thegrownetwork.com/signup/
SUPPORT The Grow Network ➥
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/thegrownetwork
Marjory Wildcraft is the founder of The Grow Network, which is a community of people focused on modern self-sufficient living. She has been featured by National Geographic as an expert in off-grid living, she hosted the Mother Earth News Online Homesteading Summit, and she is listed in Who’s Who in America for having inspired hundreds of thousands of backyard gardens. Marjory was the focus of an article that won Reuter’s Food Sustainability Media Award, and she recently authored The Grow System: The Essential Guide to Modern Self-Sufficient Living—From Growing Food to Making Medicine, available here ➥ https://marjorywildcraft.com/
Get instant access to our free library of resources: https://snip.ly/ucdm83
Thanks for joining us in the second episode of Leaders Who Grow Food on The Grow Network Podcast. Our founder, Marjory Wildcraft met with the Founder of Halo Home Buyers, Jonathan Faccone. He’s a real estate and investment pro that helps homeowners find alternatives to selling their homes with over a decade of experience. You can connect with Jonathan at https://www.halohomebuyers.com/
You’d never know who is growing food. Time to join the movement. Make yourself wealthier, healthier, and happier every day.
FOLLOW The Grow Network ➥
INSTAGRAM: @the_grow_network
FACEBOOK: facebook.com/growyourowngroceries/
TWITTER: @thegrownetwork
JOIN The Grow Network ➥
ACADEMY: https://academy.thegrownetwork.com/
COMMUNITY: https://community.thegrownetwork.com/
NEWSLETTER: https://thegrownetwork.com/signup/
SUPPORT The Grow Network ➥
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/thegrownetwork
Marjory Wildcraft is the founder of The Grow Network, which is a community of people focused on modern self-sufficient living. She has been featured by National Geographic as an expert in off-grid living, she hosted the Mother Earth News Online Homesteading Summit, and she is listed in Who’s Who in America for having inspired hundreds of thousands of backyard gardens. Marjory was the focus of an article that won Reuter’s Food Sustainability Media Award, and she recently authored The Grow System: The Essential Guide to Modern Self-Sufficient Living—From Growing Food to Making Medicine, available here ➥ https://marjorywildcraft.com/
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