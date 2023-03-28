Special Guest Dr. Carrie Madej - MRNA, Nanotechnology, and the Bigger Picture

Your host Scott Schara and special guest Carrie Madej, discuss the truth about mRNA vaccines, the sinister agenda behind the nanotechnology being used and more!Show more





Dr. Carrie Madej has a deep love for humanity and the lost. Her trust and faith are in Adonai, the Creator of Heaven and Earth, and Yeshua, the only begotten son who sacrificed His life to save all of humanity. The heart frequency that Adonai created in us is stronger than all the frequencies that the enemy is trying to terrorize us with. Submit, surrender and call on the name of the Lord.





Dr. Carrie Madej is originally from Dearborn, Michigan and received her medical degree from Kansas City University of Medical Biosciences in 2001. She then completed her traditional internship at The Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia and internal medicine residency at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia.





Dr. Madej served as a private clinician and medical director of clinics in Georgia until 2015. Dr. Madej also served as an attending physician for the Pennsylvania College of Osteopathic Medicine – Georgia Campus, where she mentored students in clinical applications of internal medicine for 8 years. She is a public speaker and was featured in the documentary, “The Marketing of Madness” about the overuse of prescription psychotropic medicines.





Dr. Madej now dedicates her time educating others on vaccines, nanotechnology, and human rights via multiple platforms and speaking engagements.





*************************************





Links referenced in this interview:





https://www.carriemadej.com/





Diagnosing and Managing Influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Infections in Adults https://covid19criticalcare.com/treatment-protocols/flu-rsv-treatment/





Prevention & Early Outpatient Treatment Protocol for cOVID-19 https://covid19criticalcare.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/FLCCC-Alliance-I-MASKplus-Protocol-ENGLISH.pdf





Show less

CSID: d439174817e7ee8a









Content Managed by ContentSafe.co