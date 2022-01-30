Nurse in New York Revealed That Bacteriostatic Water Was Mistakenly Given to Children With COVID Vaccines

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01/26/2022 A nurse in New York revealed that her clinic mixed bacteriostatic water with COVID vaccine as saline by mistake, resulting in some children receiving the vaccine. This incident was not reported and it’s unclear if the bacteriostatic water negates the COVID vaccine or has any adverse effects on it.