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IS TRUMP REALLY UPSET THE DEMOCRAT SOUTH LOST THE CIVIL WAR?
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7 views • July 04, 2020
President Trump was right again and now Seattle Cops are back on the grounds of CHAZ taking America back. It is about time this took place, to many people were getting killed and the drugs kings were running the streets.
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