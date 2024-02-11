Create New Account
Published Yesterday

UK HAS A PROBLEM: Excess deaths are up a staggering 22% among 1 to 14-year-olds.

Notably, this trend didn’t start until “the magic juice started to be issued to children later in 2021.”

2020: 9 percent fewer deaths than expected

2021: 7 percent fewer deaths than expected

2022: 16 percent MORE deaths than expected

2023: 22 percent MORE deaths than expected


Furthermore, “Figures from the Office for National Statistics show about 10% more deaths (across all age groups) than expected since April this year.”

UK health officials believe “circulatory diseases and diabetes are ... behind the increase.”

