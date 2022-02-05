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COVID-19: A Second Opinion
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230 views • February 05, 2022
Dateline January 24, 2022: Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin moderated a comprehensive, 5-hour panel discussion group which included numerous world renowned doctors and scientists, attoneys, nurses, and experts who provided a vastly different perspective on the global SARS-CoV-2 pandemic response than the one that's being fed to humanity by the criminal, illegitimate, occupational government in D.C. and their sock puppets, the mainstream propaganda media. They discuss the deplorable state of hospital treatment here in the U.S., the deadly NIH COVID-19 treatment protocol, the efficacy and safety of the mRNA genetic mutagen which is verifiably doing more harm than good, and many other important issues surrounding this worldwide Leftist depopulation takeover operation that we're witnessing right now.
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