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Sabbath inspirations: Nothing but the blood of Jesus
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9 views • May 16, 2020
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Credits to brother Alvin from the Seventh Day Remnant Church who added the video background for the video. His YouTube channel is gospelor.
Credits to Steve and Danny Thompson who sung Nothing but the blood of Jesus. Their YouTube channel is located at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgPR9EcNnXJYvbqlGfCuOgw.
Nothing but the blood of the Lord Jesus Christ can cleanse us from sin. As Isaiah 1:18 says, Come now, and let us reason together, saith the Lord: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.
Acts 4:10, 12 says, Be it known unto you all, and to all the people of Israel, that by the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, whom ye crucified, whom God raised from the dead, even by him doth this man stand here before you whole. Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.
Only the Lord Jesus Christ and His holy blood can wash our sins away upon repentance to God the Father. As it is written in 1 John 1:9, If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SDRchurch.org; www.remnantofgod.org, www.SDRMinistries.org along with SDRAmerica; ThirstyforTruth; Gospelor; SDRMedia and NicholasPoGM on YouTube.
Credits to brother Alvin from the Seventh Day Remnant Church who added the video background for the video. His YouTube channel is gospelor.
Credits to Steve and Danny Thompson who sung Nothing but the blood of Jesus. Their YouTube channel is located at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgPR9EcNnXJYvbqlGfCuOgw.
Nothing but the blood of the Lord Jesus Christ can cleanse us from sin. As Isaiah 1:18 says, Come now, and let us reason together, saith the Lord: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.
Acts 4:10, 12 says, Be it known unto you all, and to all the people of Israel, that by the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, whom ye crucified, whom God raised from the dead, even by him doth this man stand here before you whole. Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.
Only the Lord Jesus Christ and His holy blood can wash our sins away upon repentance to God the Father. As it is written in 1 John 1:9, If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SDRchurch.org; www.remnantofgod.org, www.SDRMinistries.org along with SDRAmerica; ThirstyforTruth; Gospelor; SDRMedia and NicholasPoGM on YouTube.
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